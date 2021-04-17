Coronavirus in Arkansas: 221 new cases, 1 additional death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 221 new COVID-19 cases and one additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Saturday, April 17.
There are 1,960 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 153 people are hospitalized and 20 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,693.
There have been 62,166 PCR tests this month and 21,761 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 38
- Lonoke – 22
- Washington – 20
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Friday’s COVID-19 numbers:
There are 221 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. We saw an increase of nearly 25,000 vaccines yesterday which continues a good week. We’re on target to reach our 1 millionth shot next week & this is very encouraging. Thanks for understanding how important it is to get a shot.GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON, (R) ARKANSAS