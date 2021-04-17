Coronavirus in Arkansas: 221 new cases, 1 additional death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 221 new COVID-19 cases and one additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Saturday, April 17.

There are 1,960 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 153 people are hospitalized and 20 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,693.

There have been 62,166 PCR tests this month and 21,761 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 38

Lonoke – 22

Washington – 20

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Friday’s COVID-19 numbers: