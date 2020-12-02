Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,212 new cases, 10 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,212 new cases and 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, December 2.

There are now 16,378 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,522.

A total of 1,088 people are hospitalized and 186 are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: