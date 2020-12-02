Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,212 new cases, 10 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,212 new cases and 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, December 2.
There are now 16,378 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,522.
A total of 1,088 people are hospitalized and 186 are on ventilators.
The top counties reporting new cases today include:
- Pulaski – 258
- Benton – 166
- Washington – 158
- Craighead – 119
- Faulkner – 84