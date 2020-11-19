Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,238 new cases, 22 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,238 new cases and 22 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Thurs., November 19.

There are now 16,998 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 190,589 PCR tests and 31,940 antigen tests.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,297.

A total of 899 people are hospitalized and 146 are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: