LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided COVID-19 data in his weekly press conference on April 13, 2021.

The state reports 224 new cases, with a total active count of 1,663. Additionally, eight deaths were added for 5,673 total.

The top three counties for new cases were Washington, 55; Pulaski, 36; Benton, 34.

The state also reports 23,220 COVID-19 vaccination doses were given.

