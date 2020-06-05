Coronavirus in Arkansas: 226 new cases, state provides additional details on cases from June 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 226 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Friday, raising the cumulative total to 8651 cases.

Of those, there are 2355 cases considered ‘active’ in the state.

The state didn’t provide a county-by-county breakdown of where the new cases were reported on Friday, but, of the 358 new cases reported yesterday, there were 203 in Washington & Benton Counties.

Hospitalizations in the state are up by ten to 147, and there has been one additional death in Arkansas due to COVID-19, raising the death toll to 152.

Hutchinson said the state had completed 3846 tests over the last 24 hours.

Hutchinson and Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith delved deeper into 190 cases reported on June 1 to learn more about where the cases were coming from and the results of contact tracing. Details about their findings are available below:

COVID-19 Contact Tracing

Map of 190 cases reported on June 1

Characteristics of 190 COVID-19 cases reported June 1

Characteristics (cont.)

Characteristics (cont.)

Linked vs. unlinked status of 190 community cases reported June 1

For more data from the Arkansas Department of Health, click here.

For the latest on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.