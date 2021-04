LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports almost 230 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

In total, there are more than 1,800 active cases in the Natural State today and there are 157 Arkansans battling the virus in a hospital.

Five more people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,275, including both confirmed and probable cases.

The top counties with the most confirmed and probable cases are Benton; 41, Pulaski; 30, Washington; 29.