Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,306 new cases, 58 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,306 new cases and 58 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, December 16.
There are now 20,774 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 3,074.
A total of 1,079 people are hospitalized and 184 are on ventilators.
The top counties reporting new cases today include:
- Pulaski – 242
- Washington – 159
- Benton – 153
- Craighead – 110
- Faulkner – 103