Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,327 new cases, 34 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,327 new cases and 34 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, December 9.

There are now 18,765 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,786.

A total of 1,064 people are hospitalized and 179 are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: