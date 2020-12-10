Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,327 new cases, 34 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,327 new cases and 34 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, December 9.
There are now 18,765 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,786.
A total of 1,064 people are hospitalized and 179 are on ventilators.
The top counties reporting new cases today include:
- Pulaski – 276
- Benton – 165
- Washington – 136
- Craighead – 125
- Garland – 89