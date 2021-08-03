Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,343 new cases, 16 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health coronavirus dashboard recorded 2,343 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Tuesday, August 3.

There are 19,499 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,250 people are hospitalized and 260 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,215.

Of the state’s 2,903,960 vaccine doses, 2,386,676 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 317,261 people have received only their first dose, while 1,076,773 people are fully vaccinated.