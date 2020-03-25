March 25 COVID-19 update: 236 confirmed cases, 2 deaths in Arkansas

Healthcare professionals wear personal protective equipment as they prepare to test patients for flu, strep throat, and coronavirus from their parked cars on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the St. Bernards Urgent Care Clinic on Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro, Ark. (Quentin Winstine/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports 236 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 10:07 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the ADH website, ten people in Arkansas have recovered from the coronavirus and two individuals have died.

The state says 1286 people have been tested, with 1050 returning negative for COVID-19.

The most-affected county is Pulaski County with 65, followed by Cleburne (35) and Jefferson (22).

Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Nate Smith will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

For more resources on the coronavirus crisis and for the latest numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health, visit the ADH website.