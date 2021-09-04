Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,360 new cases, 16 additional deaths

Coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 2,360 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas Saturday, September 4.

There are 23,719 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,246 people are hospitalized and 333 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 7,038.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Benton – 155
  • Pulaski – 147
  • Craighead – 143

Of the state’s 3,563,170 vaccine doses, 2,743,721 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 328,153 people have received only their first dose, while 1,246,560 people are fully vaccinated.

