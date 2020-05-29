Coronavirus in Arkansas: 237 new community cases, hospitalizations hit all-time high

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 239 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Friday, including 53 in Washington County and 38 in Benton County.

Hospitalizations in Arkansas have hit a new all-time high, with 113 patients currently hospitalized with the virus, up by nine since Thursday. The previous peak was 109 hospitalizations on April 27. There are currently 24 patients on ventilators in the state.

Hutchinson announced seven additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas, raising the death toll to 132.

The number of active cases in Arkansas is now 1699, which is actually a net decrease since Thursday due to a large number of cases in correctional facilities being reclassified as recoveries.

Of the 239 cases announced today, there were 237 from the general community and two from corrections.

The 1699 active cases now include:

1482 in the general community (up by 97)

73 in nursing homes

144 corrections (down by 230)

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said 25 percent of the state’s active cases are Latino.

Hutchinson said Arkansas performed 2702 tests over the last 24 hours with a positive-test rate of 4.1 percent.

The 239 new cases announced Friday include:

53 in Washington County

38 in Benton County

31 in Sevier County

21 in Crittenden County

15 in Pulaski County

Hutchinson said there will be a free drive-thru testing event in Fayetteville on Saturday.

The governor will give his daily press conference from Rogers on Monday.

There have been 4946 recoveries from the virus reported in Arkansas.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visithttps://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.