Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,426 new cases, 46 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,426 new cases and 46 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, February 3.

There are now 16,533 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 884 people are hospitalized and 142 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 4,985.

There have been 15,248 PCR tests this month and 6,975 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: