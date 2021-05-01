Coronavirus in Arkansas: 243 new cases, 2 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 243 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Saturday, May 1.

There are 2,036 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 168 people are hospitalized and 29 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,741.

There have been 111,726 PCR tests this month and 44,904 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton – 35

Washington – 21

Pulaski – 20

Of the state’s 2,523,370 vaccine doses, 1,730,521 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 278,218 people have received only their first dose, while 753,308 people are fully vaccinated.