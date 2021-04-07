Coronavirus in Arkansas: 244 new cases, 7 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s latest COVID-19 update.

244 new cases were added in the Wednesday, April 7 update. 7 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,660 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Washington, 30; Benton, 29; and Pulaski, 28.

Of the state’s 1,925,600 vaccine doses, more than 1,304,033 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 359,075 people have received their first dose, while 492,473 people are fully vaccinated.

“Yesterday’s report shows an increase of over 27,000 vaccine doses administered. With COVID-19 cases increasing in other states, we are in a race to get everyone vaccinated. This is the key to victory. If you are over 16, let’s get the dose,” Hutchinson said.