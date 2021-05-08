Coronavirus in Arkansas: 245 new cases, 1 additional death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 245 new COVID-19 cases and one additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Saturday, May 8.

There are 2,176 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 163 people are hospitalized and 38 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,760.

There have been 21,290 PCR tests this month and 7,936 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton – 36

Pulaski – 30

Washington – 22

Of the state’s 2,556,390 vaccine doses, 1,804,195 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 252,761 people have received only their first dose, while 803,789 people are fully vaccinated.

“Today is a reminder that the COVID-19 positivity rate has crept up over the last couple of weeks. While our new cases remain steady and hospitalizations have declined, the virus remains a threat. Keep up the good work, and get vaccinated as soon as you can,” Hutchinson said.