Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2465 cases, 902 recoveries, 45 deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced an additional 189 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas on Thursday, raising the state total to 2465 cumulative cases.

Of the 189 new cases, there are 122 at the Cummins Unit state prison in Lincoln County, Hutchinson said.

There have been three additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas, the governor announced Thursday, raising the state death toll to 45.

Hospitalizations due to the virus have jumped from 97 to 101, Hutchinson said.

There have been 902 recoveries from COVID-19 in Arkansas, according to Health Secretary Nate Smith.

Hutchinson announced a two-day testing surge in the state on Friday and Saturday, April 24-25. Arkansas aims to test between 1000-1500 people per day. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, like fever, cough or shortness of breath, is encouraged to call their health care provider first, then follow their guidance.

For more information from the Arkansas Department of Health, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

