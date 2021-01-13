Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,467 new cases, 65 additional deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,467 new cases and 65 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, January 13.

There are now 25,095 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,362 people are hospitalized and 255 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 4,186.

There have been 123,260 PCR tests this month and 34,463 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: