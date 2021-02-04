Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,469 new cases, 24 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,469 new cases and 24 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Thursday, February 4.

There are now 16,992 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 815 people are hospitalized and 145 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,009.

There have been 29,994 PCR tests this month and 11,848 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: