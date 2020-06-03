Coronavirus in Arkansas: 249 new cases, 6 deaths reported Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 249 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Wednesday, June 3.

The number of active cases in Arkansas is now 2208, he said, including:

2051 in the community

102 in nursing homes

55 in correctional facilities

The cases announced Wednesday include 245 from the general community and four from corrections. The new cases include:

Pulaski County – 33

Washington County – 28

Sevier County – 23

Benton County – 20

There are 138 patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas, up by six since Tuesday, including 30 patients on ventilators (down by one).

Gov. Hutchinson announced six additional deaths due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 142, including 55, or 39 percent, from nursing homes.

Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith reported 5717 recoveries from the virus in Arkansas.

For more data from the Arkansas Department of Health, click here.

For the latest on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/c2ef4a4fcbe5458fbf2e48a21e4fece9.