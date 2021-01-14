Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,491 new cases, 42 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,491 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 new deaths today.

There are 24,740 current active cases in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Out of the 1,295 people in the hospital, 241 are on a ventilator.

The statewide death toll is 4,228.

Arkansas has issued 138, 024 PCR tests this month and 37,666 antigen tests.

The leading counties in new cases are