Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,520 new cases, 55 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,520 new cases and 55 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, January 20.
There are now 20,391 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 1,179 people are hospitalized and 212 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 4,441.
There have been 206,584 PCR tests this month and 51,418 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 296
- Washington – 230
- Benton – 172
- Sebastian – 133
- Faulkner – 115