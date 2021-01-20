Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,520 new cases, 55 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,520 new cases and 55 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, January 20.

There are now 20,391 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,179 people are hospitalized and 212 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 4,441.

There have been 206,584 PCR tests this month and 51,418 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: