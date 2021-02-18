Coronavirus in Arkansas: 253 new cases, 10 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 253 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas on Tuesday as the state’s testing dipped due to the ongoing winter weather crisis.

There are now 7,323 cases of the virus considered ‘active’ in Arkansas, down by 916 over the previous day.

The statewide death toll rose to 5,323 (+10) on Tuesday, Hutchinson said.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

  • Washington: 42
  • Benton: 37
  • Sebastian: 20
  • Pulaski: 16
  • Garland: 10
  • Independence: 10

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas increased by 23 to 625, including 107 patients on ventilators (-1).

