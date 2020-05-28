Coronavirus in Arkansas: 261 new community cases, 85 in Benton County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 261 new community cases of COVID-19 at his daily press conference on Thursday — the largest number of new community cases reported in one 24-hour period since the pandemic began.

Benton County (85 new cases) and Washington County (25) were the top two counties in the state reporting new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, followed by Pulaski County (22).

There are now 1830 active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, according to Sec. of Health Dr. Nate Smith, including:

1385 in the general community

374 in corrections

71 in nursing homes

Of the 261 new cases announced today, Governor Asa Hutchinson said 42 percent of the cases “had Spanish surnames.”

Smith said 76 percent of the cases in Benton County were from Rogers, and 85 percent were from the Latino Community.

He said 80 percent of Washington County’s cases came from Springdale, with 40 percent from the Latino community.

Hutchinson announced five additional deaths in Arkansas due to the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 125.

Hospitalizations in the state have gone down by four to 104, including 27 patients on ventilators, up by five since Wednesday.

Over the last 24 hours, Hutchinson said the state performed 2966 tests with a 3.9 percent positivity rate.

Arkansas now reports 6538 cumulative cases, including 4538 recoveries. Smith said that about half of the state’s cumulative cases did not display symptoms at the time they were tested.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.