Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,620 new cases, 24 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health dashboard reported 2,620 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Tuesday, August 10.

There are 23,377 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,435 people are hospitalized and 294 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,346.

Of the state’s 3,041,240 vaccine doses, 2,458,039 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 341,886 people have received only their first dose, while 1,101,327 people are fully vaccinated.