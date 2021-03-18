Coronavirus in Arkansas: 264 new cases, 8 additional deaths

Coronavirus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s COVID-19 update.

264 new cases were added in the Thursday, March 18 update. 8 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,515 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Washington, 32; Benton, 32; Pulaski, 27; Polk, 22; and Faulkner, 12.

Governor Asa Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: “Vaccinations are making a huge difference in Arkansas. As the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continues to decrease, let’s double down on our efforts to get vaccinated if you are in priorities 1-A, 1-B, or 1-C.”

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
