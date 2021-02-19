Coronavirus in Arkansas: 268 new cases, 13 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 268 new cases and 13 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, February 19.

There are now 6,478 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 630 people are hospitalized and 108 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,336.

There have been 133,630 PCR tests this month and 57,878 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: