Coronavirus in Arkansas: 268 new cases, 13 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 268 new cases and 13 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, February 19.
There are now 6,478 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 630 people are hospitalized and 108 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,336.
There have been 133,630 PCR tests this month and 57,878 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Washington – 42
- Benton – 24
- Pulaski – 15
- White – 13
- Pope – 12