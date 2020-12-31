Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,708 new cases, 39 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,708 new cases and 39 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Thursday, December 31.

There are now 22,189 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,195 people are hospitalized and 209 are on ventilators.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“I spent the last day of 2020 working with our health department team on vaccine distribution. And while the new cases are way too high, the 2,708 new cases today are more than 400 fewer than the same day last week. We are also working with our incredible hospitals on the best way to cover the increase in hospitalizations. Be safe this New Year’s Eve.”

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 3,676.

Top counties reporting new cases: