Coronavirus in Arkansas: 274 new cases, 4 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s COVID-19 update.

274 new cases were added in the Saturday, March 20 update. 4 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,533 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 49; Benton, 44; Washington, 21; Sebastian, 19; Faulkner, 11; and Saline, 11.

Week over week cases & hospitalizations are still declining. Over 23,000 vaccines were administered yesterday. Although spring break is here, we must remain diligent. We’re counting on you to get your shot when it’s your turn.

Of the state’s more than 1.6 million vaccine doses, 947,997 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.