Coronavirus in Arkansas: 274 new cases, 6 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 274 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Tuesday, June 16.

There are now 13,191 cumulative cases in the state.

According to state epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the cases breakdown by age as follows:

0-17: 1,357 cases (10%)

18-24: 1,469 cases (11%)

25-44: 5,012 cases (38%)

45-64: 3,840 cases (29%)

65+: 1,512 cases (11.5%)

Dillaha noted that 134 of the state’s 188 deaths due to COVID-19 were 65 years or older, despite representing only 11.5 percent of the cases.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus increased to 214 (+8), Hutchinson said.

Hospitalizations in Arkansas are currently at a record high, according to the state’s data. According to a chart shown by the governor on Tuesday, there are between 70 to 80 patients with the virus in Northwest Arkansas hospitals.

There have been six additional deaths in Arkansas as a result of COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 188.

Hutchinson said the state has performed 4175 tests over the last 24 hours.

The governor also announced that Arkansas has tested 13,000 nursing home residents and staff so far in June. The tests returned 113 positive results: a 0.9 percent positivity rate.

Last month, Hutchinson announced that the state would set out to test all nursing home residents and staff at every long-term care facility in Arkansas. As of Saturday, there have been 150 facilities tested with 250 remaining.

For more on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

For more data from the Arkansas Department of Health, click here.