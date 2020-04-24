Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,741 cases, 932 recoveries, 46 deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday 276 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, raising the state total to 2741.

The new cases include 198 incarcerated people at the Cummins Unit prison in Lincoln County and 78 in the general community. There are an additional 30 staff at the Cummins Unit with the coronavirus and more awaiting test results.

Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said he is concerned with the three-day uptick in confirmed cases among the community.

There are currently 104 patients in Arkansas hospitalized with the virus, including 25 on ventilators.

One additional person has died due to COVID-19 in the state, raising the death toll to 46.

Smith said there have been 932 recoveries from the virus, more than one-third of the state’s case count.

At the federal prison in Forrest City, Smith said there are 79 inmates and 11 staff with COVID-19.

The state says it received 2808 tests results over the past day, far more than Arkansas’ daily average of about 1000. Some of that is because commercial labs returned a significant number of test results, Gov. Hutchinson said.

Of those tests, the state reports a 4.1 percent positivity rate, including inmates.

For more information, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

Updated as of 4/24/2020, 1:47 p.m. *these data are updated once a day Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas 2,741 Arkansas Department of Health Lab positive test results 408 Commercial Lab positive test results 1161



Click the Status Update Button Below for More Detailed Information

*These data that are shown upon clicking the Status Update Button below are updated three times a day: Once in the morning, once in the afternoon, and once in the evening

Updated as of 4/23/2020, 7:00 p.m. *these data are updated once a day Currently Hospitalized 101 Currently on Ventilator 24 Total Nursing Home Residents 174 Gender Male = 58.7%

Female = 41% Age 0-17: 70

18-24: 162

25-44: 818

45-64: 804

65+: 417 Race Black: 673

White: 1,213

Hispanic: 89

American Indian: 5

Asian: 26

Pacific Islander: 9

Multiracial: 11

Other: 71

Missing: 457

