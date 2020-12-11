Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,770 new cases, 55 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,770 new cases and 55 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, December 11.

There are now 20,706 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

This is the highest number of new deaths reported in a 24-hour period.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“We have once again reached a grave milestone in this pandemic. 55 Arkansans lost their lives yesterday as a result of COVID-19. While we may have hope ahead from promising vaccine news, we cannot grow weary over the next few weeks. This virus spreads easily and can infect any of us. Please take proper precautions.”

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,875.

A total of 1,059 people are hospitalized and 185 are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: