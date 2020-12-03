Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,789 new cases, 33 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the largest single-day increase of new cases in Arkansas in addition to commenting on the new CDC guidance regarding quarantine.

Governor Hutchinson announced an increase of 2,789 new cases, the largest during the COVID-19 pandemic.

33 additional deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations decreased by 16.

Around 13,000 PCR tests were reported along with 2,945 antigen tests.

Washington, Benton and Pulaski all reported over 200 new cases. 32 counties in Arkansas have over 20 new cases.

“Wherever you are in the state of Arkansas, there are an increased number of COVID cases, increased level of spread, and you have to protect yourself, wear your mask and keep your distance,” Governor Hutchinson says.

Hutchinson also commented on the new CDC quarantine guidance that Arkansas will implement. In the updated guidance, quarantine can last 7-10 days depending on testing and showing symptoms.