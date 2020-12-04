Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,827 new cases, 31 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,827 new cases and 31 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, December 4.

There are now 18,032 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,586.

A total of 1,041 people are hospitalized and 191 are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: