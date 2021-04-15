Coronavirus in Arkansas: 283 new cases, 6 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s latest COVID-19 update.

283 new cases were added in the Thursday, April 15 update. 6 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,686 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 35; Benton, 31; and Pulaski, 26.

Of the state’s 2,141,570 vaccine doses, more than 1,478,452 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 349,869 people have received their first dose, while 590,509 people are fully vaccinated.

“Even with the pause on the J&J vaccine, we were able to pivot and vaccinate over 25,000 Arkansans yesterday. When the new COVID-19 cases go up, it is a reminder we must get our shot in the arm,” Hutchinson said.