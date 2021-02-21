Coronavirus in Arkansas: 284 new cases, 9 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 284 new cases and 9 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Saturday, February 20.
There are now 5,670 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 577 people are hospitalized and 114 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,357.
There have been 139,258 PCR tests this month and 61,740 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 64
- Benton – 31
- Washington – 26
- Faulkner – 17
- Lonoke – 13
- Sebastian — 13