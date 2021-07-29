Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,843 new cases, 11 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 2,843 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths due to the virus during in Arkansas his media address on Thursday, July 29.

There are 17,232 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,055 people are hospitalized and 219 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,110.

There have been 162,967 PCR tests this month and 86,200 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 381

Washington – 209

Benton – 193

Of the state’s 2,837,960 vaccine doses, 2,322,861 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 297,266 people have received only their first dose, while 1,053,989 people are fully vaccinated.

Hutchinson gave an address to the media where he announced the reinstatement of the statewide public health emergency and called for a special session to vote on a mask mandate ban for schools.

Hutchinson’s address to the media can be viewed in its entirety below.