Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,878 new cases, 27 additional deaths

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,878 new cases and 27 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, December 18.

There are now 22,392 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 3,139.

A total of 1,073 people are hospitalized and 181 are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

  • Pulaski – 355
  • Washington – 237
  • Benton – 230
  • Craighead – 118
  • Pope – 109

