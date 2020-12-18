Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,878 new cases, 27 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,878 new cases and 27 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, December 18.
There are now 22,392 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 3,139.
A total of 1,073 people are hospitalized and 181 are on ventilators.
The top counties reporting new cases today include:
- Pulaski – 355
- Washington – 237
- Benton – 230
- Craighead – 118
- Pope – 109