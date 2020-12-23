Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,893 new cases, 38 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,893 new cases and 38 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, December 23.

There are now 22,516 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 3,376.

A total of 1,110 people are hospitalized and 174 are on ventilators.

“Today’s high number of cases is concerning as we’re two days away from Christmas. This is frequently a time to gather with our family in large groups, but this year that presents an increased risk of spreading COVID-19, so let’s plan with our safety guidelines in mind. Please protect yourself and your family,” Governor Hutchinson says.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: