Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,893 new cases, 38 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,893 new cases and 38 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, December 23.
There are now 22,516 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 3,376.
A total of 1,110 people are hospitalized and 174 are on ventilators.
“Today’s high number of cases is concerning as we’re two days away from Christmas. This is frequently a time to gather with our family in large groups, but this year that presents an increased risk of spreading COVID-19, so let’s plan with our safety guidelines in mind. Please protect yourself and your family,” Governor Hutchinson says.
The top counties reporting new cases today include:
- Washington – 272
- Pulaski – 265
- Benton – 260
- Faulkner – 123
- Craighead – 109