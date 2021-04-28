Coronavirus in Arkansas: 291 new cases, 1 additional death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 291 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Wednesday, April 28.

There are 291 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 165 people are hospitalized and 27 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,726.

There have been 4,677 PCR tests this month and 1,055 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Washington – 43

Benton – 34

Pulaski – 28

Of the state’s 2,506,380 vaccine doses, 1,680,145 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 296,448 people have received only their first dose, while 718,685 people are fully vaccinated.