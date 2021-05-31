Coronavirus in Arkansas: 30 new cases, 1 additional death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There have been 30 new COVID-19 cases, and one death, over the last 24 hours, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) updated numbers for Monday, May 31, 2021.

The ADH also reports 1,513 more vaccines were distributed to Arkansans over the last 24 hours.

The 30 new cases brings the state’s total to 341,381.

There are 1,721 active cases, which is down 217 from Sunday.

Two hundred people were hospitalized, which is an increase of six from Sunday, and 38 on ventilators, which is up by four from Sunday.

Top counties for new cases, per ADH

Pulaski, 8

Washington, 5

Ouachita, 4

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: