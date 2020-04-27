Coronavirus in Arkansas: 3017 cases, 987 recoveries, 50 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 3017 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Monday, an increase of 76 cases since Sunday.

Hutchinson announced one additional death in the state due to the virus, raising Arkansas’ death toll to 50.

The 76 new cases include 60 people in the community and 16 inmates from the Cummins Unit prison in Lincoln County, according to Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith.

There are 109 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas, including 25 on ventilators. Smith said there are now six inmates hospitalized with the virus.

Of the state’s 3017 cases, there are 316 health care workers infected, 203 nursing home residents, and 115 nursing home staff.

Governor Hutchinson said Arkansas residents responded well to the two-day testing surge campaign and the state conducted more than 1500 tests on both April 25 and 26.

Smith said he hopes Arkansas can continue to test more than 1500 people per day for “as long as it can” and that the state would like continue to receive results from the two-day surge tests over the next few days.

Hutchinson said the press conference was rescheduled from its usual time at 1:30 p.m. because he will be speaking with President Donald Trump on a conference call with other governors at 1 p.m. on Monday.

For more information from the Arkansas Department of Health, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.