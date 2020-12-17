Coronavirus in Arkansas: 3,039 new cases, 38 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 3,039 new cases and 38 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Thursday, December 17.
This is the highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period.
There are now 21,659 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 3,112.
A total of 1,084 people are hospitalized and 188 are on ventilators.
The top counties reporting new cases today include:
- Washington – 326
- Pulaski – 288
- Benton – 226
- Craighead – 153
- Saline – 113