Coronavirus in Arkansas: 3111 cases, 52 deaths, 1146 recoveries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 94 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas on Tuesday, raising the state’s cumulative case count to 3111.

Two more Arkansans have died due to COVID-19, Hutchinson said. There have now been 52 deaths in the state related to the virus.

The 94 new cases include 74 people in the community and 20 inmates at Cummins Unit prison in Lincoln County.

Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith reports 1146 Arkansans have recovered from COVID-19, meaning 1913 cases are currently considered ‘active.’

There are 104 patients hospitalized in Arkansas with the coronavirus, including 20 on ventilators.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website.