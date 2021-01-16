Coronavirus in Arkansas: 3,124 new cases, 2,216 new recoveries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,543 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 new deaths today.

There are 25,804 current active cases in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Out of the 1,292 people in the hospital, 214 are on a ventilator.

The statewide death toll is 4,293.

Across the state, a total of 240,051 people have recovered from the virus, 2,322 of those in the last 24 hours.

Arkansas has issued 165,298 PCR tests this month and 43,621 antigen tests.

The leading counties in new cases are:

  1. Pulaski: 354
  2. Washington: 236
  3. Benton: 191
  4. Saline: 124
  5. Sebastian: 118

