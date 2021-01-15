Coronavirus in Arkansas: 3,124 new cases, 2,216 new recoveries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 3,124 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 new deaths today.

There are 25,613 current active cases in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Out of the 1,314 people in the hospital, 226 are on a ventilator.

The statewide death toll is 4,263.

Across the state, a total of 237,729 people have recovered from the virus, 2,216 of those in the last 24 hours.

Arkansas has issued 153,120 PCR tests this month and 41,450 antigen tests.

The leading counties in new cases are: