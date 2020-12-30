Coronavirus in Arkansas: 3,184 new cases, 34 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 3,184 new cases and 34 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, December 30.

There are now 21,853 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,174 people are hospitalized and 205 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 3,637.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 355

Washington – 290

Benton – 278

Faulkner – 150

Sebastian – 134

Dr. Romero expects the number of cases to rise over the next few weeks.

In the governor’s press conference, Romero said despite the usually-festive nature of New Year’s Eve, he wants Arkansans to keep in mind out hospitals are losing capacity by the day.

He is asking people to reconsider the idea of gathering in large groups.

“I think that if you’re going to have this type of reunion, it should be a nuclear family reunion. This is individuals that live in your household. Avoid bringing other individuals into your home,” Romero said.

Romero said his family will not be celebrating outside their home and hopes Arkansans use that as an example to follow this week.