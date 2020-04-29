Coronavirus in Arkansas: 3192 cases, 59 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Seven more Arkansans have died due to COVID-19, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, raising the state’s death toll to 59.

Gov. Hutchinson announced 81 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas — all in the community and none in Arkansas’ correctional facilities.

There are 93 patients hospitalized in Arkansas, including 18 on ventilators.

Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith announced 1249 Arkansans have recovered from the virus, leaving 1884 active cases.

Smith said 340 health care workers have been infected with COVID-19, up by seven since Tuesday.

Three are now 219 residents (up 11) and 128 nursing home staff (up 13) with the virus. One-third of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have come from nursing homes, Smith said.

For more information from the Arkansas Department of Health, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.