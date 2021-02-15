Coronavirus in Arkansas: 320 new cases, 10 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 320 new cases and 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, February 15.
There are now 313,348 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 642 people are hospitalized and are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,275.
There have been 3,896 PCR tests this month and 543 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 64
- Garland – 24
- Sebastian – 21
- Lonoke – 19
- Benton – 17