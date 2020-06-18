Coronavirus in Arkansas: 322 new cases, 11 additional deaths

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 11 additional deaths in Arkansas due to the novel coronavirus on Thursday, raising the state’s death toll to 208.

Ten of the deaths were people ages 65 years or older, he said.

The governor announced 322 new cases of COVID-19 in the state at his daily press conference in Fort Smith. Washington County reported the most cases in the state with 46, followed by Benton County with 33 new cases.

There are now 4343 active cases of the virus in Arkansas, including:

3558 in the general community

644 in corrections

142 in nursing homes

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas rose to a new record high on Thursday to 226 (+9 since Wednesday).

Hutchinson said the state has performed 6654 tests statewide over the last 24 hours.

For more information from the Arkansas Department of Health, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus